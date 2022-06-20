Lufkin rodeo, foundation honors boy killed in accident

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -A ten-year-old boy from Lufkin, Legend Williamson was killed in October 2021 in a rodeo accident. His family created the Legend Williamson Foundation with the goal of helping others and keeping his spirit alive.

Over the weekend the Legend Williamson Foundation hosted the first annual memorial team roping event at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.

Regan Williamson, Legend’s mother, said it took a big community and many sponsors to put the event together over the last several months.

The winner of the 16-and-under dummy roping champion and rodeo friend of Legend, Brance Dial said “it makes me feel really good because I feel like, he would be here today he would be one of the biggest, one of the biggest ropers out there. He’d win,” he said.

Williamson also expressed her gratitude after seeing how her community was able to come together this weekend. “It’s a good feeling to know what this is for, to know that, you know in Legend’s memory that he can still bring people together. And that through this we just wanted to honor God and everything that we did and make it about Him as well and so I think we accomplished that,” she said.

Participants of all ages joined from surrounding East Texas cities. Different rounds took place in the arena to determine the final winners Sunday afternoon.

Top winning ropers will take home a horse trailer while other prizes for different placement winners included saddles, buckles, and money.

The Williamson family said that all proceeds from this weekend will go towards the Legend Williamson Foundation for scholarships and funeral expenses for families in need.

