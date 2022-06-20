Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Woodlawn Water Supply in Lufkin has issued a water conservation notice due to a broken water valve.

The company said “our tanks are struggling to keep up with the needs of our water system” due to the broken water valve at the well.

Woodlawn Water Supply will be shutting the water off each night from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. to allow our tanks to replenish until further notice.

The company is asking customers to conserve water to allow our tanks to replenish quickly enough to support every household on our system.

Woodlawn Water Supply is offering tips on conserving water at https://woodlawnwatersupply.myruralwater.com/conservation-tips.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact their office at (936) 875- 3311.

