Student arrested for possession of a weapon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday morning, ECISD and the Odessa Police Department got a tip that a student in summer school at Bonham Middle School could be in possession of a gun.

ECISD police and school leaders responded immediately and found the student, a 13-year-old boy, in possession of a gun. Police believe he brought the weapon to school to show other students; there is no indication he intended to harm anyone. He is now charged with places weapons prohibited and will also face disciplinary action from the school district. ECISD would like to thank those who came forward with the information. The district also wants to thank the officers and campus leaders who moved quickly to find the student and take him into custody.

ECISD, together with other local law enforcement agencies, has very specific protocols in place for responding to this type of incident and are grateful for the cooperation between these agencies.

