Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to find alternate routes in Crockett due to melting asphalt.

According to a social media post by TxDOT Lufkin, asphalt can be found melting on the road due to excessive heat from State Loop 304 from State Highway 21 East to the concrete pavement at State Highway 7 East. Crews are pouring lime water on the roads in an attempt to mitigate the damage.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Wilson (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
Newton County deputies arrest Orange man in connection with fatal shooting
Pictured is Alexander Blow after a February 17, 2017, arrest. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin police arrest man accused of shooting mother of his children
Destiny Jones (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Former Shelby County jailer arrested for allegedly stealing cash from inmate
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Boil water notice issued for part of Nacogdoches
WebXtra: NASA conducts dress rehearsal for new moon rocket
WebXtra: NASA conducts dress rehearsal for new moon rocket
WebXtra: NASA conducts dress rehearsal for new moon rocket