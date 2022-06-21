Counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina, Polk enact burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The counties of Henderson and Upshur have enacted a burn ban.

The Henderson County burn ban is effective for 30 days. It was voted in favor during Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.

The Upshur County Judge has prohibited all outdoor burning for ten days.

The Lufkin Fire Department announced on social media that a county-wide burn ban is now in effect.

The Polk County Judge has prohibited outdoor burning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.