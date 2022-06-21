Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect at large in Sherman bank robbery

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery(Sherman Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating the robbery of a Sherman bank Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Chase Bank in the 200 block of North Travis just before 10:30 a.m.

Police say a white male, approximately 5′6,” wearing a khaki button up, black shorts, and a blue medical mask entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The suspect was given money and he was last seen leaving the west doors of the bank toward Crockett Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

