Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will yet again be closing in on the century mark, with some spots peaking in the 90s, and others in the 100s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits across the area. Like yesterday, there will be a very low chance for a shower today, but nothing widespread is expected.

Looking ahead, we continue to watch the potential for a cold front next week, and confidence in that is growing. It looks like this front will bring some needed rain to East Texas, more widespread than what we’ve seen the last few days/weeks, as well as “cooler’ temperatures. Taking a moment to manage expectations, when we say “cold front” that (unfortunately) only means highs will go from the 100s to the mid 90s. This is the time of year you’ll sometimes hear us refer to these fronts by their unofficial name, cool front. Either way, this front will drop temperatures slightly, which I’m sure many will appreciate. Have a great Tuesday.

