Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny/mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.
Sunny/mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will yet again be closing in on the century mark, with some spots peaking in the 90s, and others in the 100s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits across the area. Like yesterday, there will be a very low chance for a shower today, but nothing widespread is expected.

Looking ahead, we continue to watch the potential for a cold front next week, and confidence in that is growing. It looks like this front will bring some needed rain to East Texas, more widespread than what we’ve seen the last few days/weeks, as well as “cooler’ temperatures. Taking a moment to manage expectations, when we say “cold front” that (unfortunately) only means highs will go from the 100s to the mid 90s. This is the time of year you’ll sometimes hear us refer to these fronts by their unofficial name, cool front. Either way, this front will drop temperatures slightly, which I’m sure many will appreciate. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice
Boil water notice issued for part of Nacogdoches
Zachary Wilson (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
Newton County deputies arrest Orange man in connection with fatal shooting

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-21-22
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Weather at Your Fingertips
Triple digit heat on tap for east Texas this week
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-20-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-20-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips