Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Velveeta teams up with beauty brand to create cheese-scented nail polish

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two...
Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.(Nails, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of American cheese can now make a fashion statement on their fingertips.

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.

The set features two shades of polish – a bright red called Finger Food and a yellow called La Dolce Velveeta.

The company said the cheese scent appears once the polish is fully dry.

The set of two bottles costs $15. You can order them here on Nails, Inc.’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice
Boil water notice issued for part of Nacogdoches
Lufkin rodeo, foundation honors boy killed in accident
Lufkin rodeo, foundation honors boy killed in accident

Latest News

John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment
In a school board meeting Monday, parents call for accountability for the school shooting...
'You all are contnuing to fail us': Uvalde parents call for police chief's firing
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012 file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Texas leader says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says