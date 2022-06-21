WebXtra: NASA one step closer to moon launch

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida (KLTV) - Tuesday, NASA officials will release more information about a key dress rehearsal for its new moon rocket. Monday’s practice countdown was cut short due to a technical issue on the launchpad.

KLTV’s Lane Luckie reported from Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The site of the largest, most powerful rocket ever constructed.

NASA is promising the first woman, the first person of color, and the next man will be a part of that four-person crew, that will eventually, by the end of the decade return humans to the surface of the moon.

Monday, NASA conducted a “wet test,” a final dress rehearsal of all the operational systems of this rocket by filling its tanks with cryogenic fuel and completing a countdown with everyone in their places, and then scrubbing it just before the engines would fire.

A test earlier in the year had some problems but those have been corrected and this dress rehearsal makes certain that everything is ready for an eventual test launch by the end of the summer.

In late August or early September, they’ll actually fire this rocket and fly it into orbit for the very first time, on that mission and that will be its first actual test of the space launch system.

Even though the countdown stopped earlier than planned NASA says the flight controllers accomplished some critical steps that put them closer to the launch later this year.

