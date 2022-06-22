Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video

Angelina County runaway child found
Angelina County runaway child found(Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Angelina County authorities arrested a man who they believe is responsible for abusing multiple dogs and recording it.

According to a social media post by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Johnson was arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to animals. Three dogs were taken from Johnson’s property. The dogs will be in custody of the county until a court hearing is held.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day in effect starting Thursday due to extreme heat
Counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina, Polk enact burn bans

Latest News

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Burn bans issued in counties of Anderson, Cherokee, Marion, Van Zandt
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
Inflation And Pawn Shops
East Texas pawn shop sees uptick in sellers due to inflation
Inflation And Pawn Shops
East Texas pawn shop sees uptick in sellers due to inflation