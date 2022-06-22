Artist Jim Leysath begins his summer painting classes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jim Leysath continues to not let his disability get in the way of his passion for creating art. Wednesday was the start of his art classes at the Museum of East Texas where he is now able to share his passion and his techniques with other individuals with disabilities. Leysath says he was motivated to keep the class light and show the fun of painting to his students.

“It will be a good day, happy day, and fun day because painting is fun,” said Leysath. “We have assistance, all kinds of assistance, and it’s all going to go smooth.”

He had six students from the Burke Center participate in his first class, which will run throughout the summer.

Previous story: Lufkin man highlights possibilities for artists with special needs

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.