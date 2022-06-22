Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Burn bans issued in counties of Anderson, Cherokee, Marion, Van Zandt

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas counties have been added to the list of burn bans.

The Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban on Wednesday.

The ban on outdoor burning will be in effect for 90 days or until the restrictions are terminated based on either the Texas Forest Service stating drought conditions no longer exist or the Commissioners Court or county judge determine the order no longer is needed based on circumstances.

Anderson County joins the counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina and Polk which issued burn bans on Tuesday.

Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur ordered a burn ban on Wednesday as well. Violators of the ban will be fined $500.

Jacksonville police reported Wednesday afternoon that Cherokee County has issued a burn ban.

The City of Van reported Wednesday afternoon that Van Zandt County has issued a burn ban.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

