Central Texas deputies guarding inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Riesel and Mart police departments are guarding more than two dozen inmates after a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus broke down Wednesday morning on Highway 6.

TDCJ Spokesperson Robert Hurst said a transport bus overheated in Riesel while on the way to the Hughes Unit in Gatesville from Huntsville, Texas.

Three officers and 27 inmates are onboard the bus.

Another bus is currently on its way from Gatesville to continue transport to the Hughes Unit, Hurst said.

