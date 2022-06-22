Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old Eagle Scout jumped into action when he saw an 18-wheeler over turn right in front of him

“I grabbed the tools as hard as I can and started beating on it and starting ripping glass out as much as I could, and when I saw him shift over - kicking the windshield out, I was like, ‘ok that’s good, he’s good,’” said Rylan Bradfield.

He described his heroic act to safely get the truck driver out after being overturned off Farm Market 1818 in Diboll.

He says Thursday morning he was leaving his home on his way to pick up his girlfriend. The 18 wheeler was carrying a load of wood chips, and as soon as the trailer made a turn, Bradfield saw dust come from out of the trees.

“When I made the corner, I saw him overturn so the first thing I thought was whoa, my instinct was to get him out,” he said.

Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm. He administered first aid and wrapped his arm, making sure pressure was applied while waiting for first responders to arrive.

“At first he was shocked and started crying a little bit, but after that I calmed him down and he appreciated me and shook my hand, " Bradfield explaining the driver’s reaction.

His father, Randall Bradfield, was leader of the Boy Scouts Troop 128 and watched his children’s journey throughout the years.

“It felt good, I’m just really glad he didn’t freeze. I’m really glad he knew what to do and he was able to help that man out. I mean, God put him here in the right place at the right time,” he expressed.

According to the Bradfield family, the driver was conscious and talking to paramedics when he left in the ambulance.

