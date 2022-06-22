Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas pawn shop sees uptick in sellers due to inflation

“We have a lot more traffic in looking for gas money.”
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the pain of higher prices continues for U.S. consumers, some East Texans are pawning valuables, just to get some extra cash for gas.

“We have a lot more traffic in looking for gas money,” Athens Pawn Shop general manager Chris Moog said. “We’re busier now than we have been in years.”

Moog said the shop normally slows down during the summer. But this year? That is not the case.

“Usually, we die off in May for a brief moment where we take our vacations too because we have a little more time, we haven’t had that this year,” Moog said.

“We’re seeing a lot more higher end items that we don’t usually deal with,” Moog said.

About two months ago, the shop opened a new location in Malakoff. “That’s how business is doing good because we were able to expand a little bit. We haven’t done that in 45 years.”

