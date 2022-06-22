First Alert Weather Days issued due to dangerous heat levels

(KLTV/KTRE) - We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the likelihood of triple digit temperatures area wide, leading to dangerous heat conditions across all of east Texas during this four day period.

We already have heat advisories in place for most of our east Texas counties that will run through at least 7 p.m. Thursday. These heat advisories will likely get extended through Friday and this weekend to account for the sizzling hot weather conditions coming to east Texas in the days ahead.

Many areas will top out in the lower 100′s, making this heat wave the first we have seen in a few years. Keep in mind that last year in 2021 we had no-triple digit days at any of our main observing stations throughout East Texas.

Since this triple digit heat comes very early in our summer season, make sure you are taking those heat precautions seriously.

Therefore, make sure you limit your time outdoors during our First Alert Weather Days, especially between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the temperatures will be at their highest mark. Also, make sure you stay hydrated by drinking fluids throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty. If you do have to be outside, take frequent breaks and seek the shade whenever possible. It would also be a good idea to check in on the kids and elderly neighbors, since they are usually the most susceptible to the heat.

Keep in mind that heat is the number one weather related killer of all our weather phenomena observed each year throughout the United States. This is referred to as the ‘silent killer’s since its deadly results come from heat stroke.

With the infamous heat dome sitting on top of Texas this week, the air will be sinking and compressing the atmosphere. This weather pattern heats us up and prevents those cumulus clouds from building up into afternoon, cooling downpours for us.

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down just a bit by early next week, possibly opening up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas late Sunday or early on Monday of next week. That frontal passage would bring us a slight chance of rain while also taking an edge off the heat.

