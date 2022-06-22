First Alert Weather Days kick in tomorrow as heat levels climb higher in east Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Any isolated shower activity will quickly wane by sunset, giving way to partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions overnight.

We have Heat Advisories in place for most of east Texas from now through at least 7 p.m. Thursday. Odds are this will likely get extended through the weekend since the heat shows no signs of letting up until early next week.

Therefore, we have gone ahead and declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the likelihood of triple digit temperatures area wide, leading to dangerous heat conditions.

The only temporarily relief will come from the sea breeze front that triggers a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

We will have overnight lows in the upper 70′s and daytime highs topping out in the low 100′s the next few days.

Furthermore, the heat index values will be topping out between 105-110 each afternoon, making for dangerous conditions to be outside, especially in the heat of the day.

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down just a bit by late this weekend, possibly opening up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas on Sunday or early Monday of next week. That frontal passage would bring us a slight chance of rain while also taking an edge off the heat.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE and KLTV First Alert weather mobile applications. They give you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.