Five East Texas squads head to Brazos Valley for 7on7 state championships

College Station, Texas (KLTV) - The 7on7 State Championships are back this week and five East Texas teams look to compete for bragging rights as they build team chemistry and momentum heading into the fall season.

The event will take place at Veteran’s Park in College Station with Division II and III pool play on Thursday. Brackett play for the two divisions will be Friday morning. Pool play for Division I will take place Friday afternoon and the bracket play will be on Saturday. All Division II and III teams will be in the single elimination bracket on Friday with Division II starting at 8:45 a.m. and Division III starting at 8 a.m. The DI bracket will be filed by teams that finish first or second in their pool play games starting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Longview will compete in the Division I bracket. The Lobos will be in Pool A with Cy Falls, FW Brewer and Lubbock Coronado. The Lobos will play Coronado at 1 p.m. Friday then Cy Falls at 2:30 p.m. and Brewer at 4 p.m.

In Division II, East Texas will be represented by Lindale. The Eagles will be in Pool H with China Spring, Hereford and Sealy. Lindale opens up play against Sealy at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. They then play China Spring at 3:15 p.m. and close out pool play against Hereford at 4:45 p.m.

Division III will have a trio of Red Zone teams. Garrison will be in Pool A with Lexington, Miles and Stratford. the Bulldogs start off with Lexington at 1 p.m. followed by Miles at 2:30 p.m. and Stratford at 4 p.m. Harmony is in Pool C with Brady, marlin and Poth. The Eagles open against Brady at 1 p.m., followed by Poth at 2:30 p.m. and they close with Marlin at 4 p.m. Daingerfield is in Pool D with East Bernard, Tolar and Wink. The Tigers get East Bernard at 1 p.m., Tolar at 2:30 p.m. and Wink at 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is free. Word of advice: bring lawn chairs, comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen and a cooler full of water and energy drinks.

More information, including park map: click here.

