Houston company to pay $1M fine for oil spill

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Houston dredging company has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine for an oil spill that occurred when a subcontractor cut through a pipeline during Louisiana barrier island restoration work in 2016.

A news release says Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company was sentenced last week for violating the Clean Water Act.

The company pleaded guilty in June 2021. As part of the plea, it said it violated state and federal laws by failing to alert pipeline companies about continuing work near their pipelines.

Subcontractor employee James Tassin pleaded guilty in a separate criminal case in March 2021. His sentencing is scheduled Aug. 16.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

