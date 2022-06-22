Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville ISD police chief testifies before committee investigating school safety

Here is the latest news from the KLTV East Texas Now News Desk.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Bill Avera testified before committees in Austin about school safety on Tuesday evening.

Avera joined Humble ISD Police Chief Solomon Cook to share their insights and ideas for dealing with school threats, how to firm up schools, and other important issues. Listen to Avera speak in the video above.

