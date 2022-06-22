Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

TxDOT says new overpass nearly complete in Zavalla

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - A major construction project is near completion with the opening of a newly constructed overpass in Zavalla.

The overpass is found at US Highway 69 South at State Highway 63. Both northbound and southbound lanes of the overpass and both northbound lanes from Farm to Market Road 1270 to BW Horton Road will be fully open by the end of the week, creating a non-stop flow of traffic on US Highway 69.

“This construction project will be fully open with the exception of brief daytime lane closures as needed as crews complete final details of this major project,” said Rhonda Oaks, a Texas Department of Transportation public information officer. “Final striping and pavement markings have been placed this week and we are proud to be near a successful and timely completion of this section of roadway.”

Roanoke-based company Johnson Brothers Corp. is serving as contractor for the $71.6 million construction project that has included 11 miles of widening a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway, and the construction of bridges and the overpass at SH 63.

Crews continue to construct new southbound lanes of US 69 between Earnest Smith Road and Guinn Road at the Jasper County line. Drewery Construction, Nacogdoches, is serving as contractor for this $37.8 million, 7.3-mile section of US 69, from FM 1270 to the Jasper County line. Motorists should stay alert to construction traffic entering and exiting the work areas. This project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023, weather permitting.

These projects enhance the safety of US 69, which is a designated hurricane evacuation route.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video

Latest News

Shane Brown Hollis, left, and Michael Smith
2 Palestine men arrested in connection with tractor, ATV thefts
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the...
First Alert Weather Days issued due to dangerous heat levels
We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the...
First Alert Weather Days issued due to high temperatures