Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Another hot afternoon, highs near and in the 100s. Mostly sunny skies, a few showers possible.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, and a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s today. First Alert Weather Days will be in effect for Thursday through Sunday as the heat across the area continues, and highs are expected to climb higher into the low 100s.

A break from the heat arrives early next week as a cold front will make its way into East Texas. This front will bring our most significant chance for rain in some time and take highs back into the mid 90s. In the mean time, highs will continue to peak in the triple digits and you’ll want to stay mindful of heat dangers and be safe. Have a great Wednesday.

Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
