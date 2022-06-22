Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Another warm start to the day will lead to another quite hot afternoon for our Wednesday. Highs will be back in the middle to upper 90s but will feel more like 100 degrees or worse thanks to our heat index values, so everyone should try to plan on limiting time outdoors and to stay as hydrated as possible to keep safe. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but coverage for this limited rain will be quite low. Believe it or not, but our afternoon temperatures will continue to increase, placing highs in the lower 100s for some hot spots Thursday through Sunday. Due to the number of potential 100+ degree days, First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Please take this heat seriously and keep an eye out on the elderly. Another reminder to always check the back seat for children or pets before leaving your vehicle. Sometime on Sunday our next weak cold front will begin to move into East Texas. As the front pushes through, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours, offering a chance for cooler temperatures. Along with the slightly cooler air behind the front, scattered rain chances will remain in the forecast for Monday and potentially on Tuesday as well, knocking our afternoon highs back down into the lower to middle 90s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.