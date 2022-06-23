Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Amazon River’s Edge’ to add vast array of animals to Caldwell Zoo’s South American section

BKP Architects plans for the Amazon River's Edge exhibit.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Caldwell Zoo announced on Thursday that major changes have been approved for the zoo’s South American exhibit.

The changes include a complete remodel of the South American section of the zoo. The plans will add “a vast array of alluring animals and beautiful birds to a major part of the zoo. The Amazon River’s Edge will highlight animals from South America in beautiful and expansive habitats. Along with the addition of dynamic animals, new guest experiences will be a part of the remodel,” the zoo said in a statement.

Steve Marshall, the President and CEO of Caldwell Zoo, said, “We’re extremely excited about the Amazon River’s Edge. It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the zoo and a valuable resource to the Tyler community.”

According to the zoo’s announcement, conservation is always a priority at the zoo and therefor, Amazon River’s Edge will feature many species that are threatened or endangered in the wild. Selected exhibits will be linked to future Caldwell Zoo supported conservation projects in wildlife “hot spots” and communities in the Amazon region.

Guests will get to experience the animals in meticulously designed habitats that closely resemble native environments. The plans by BKP Architects have been carefully developed over many months and construction will begin shortly with an estimated completion expected between 14-18 months.

BKP Architects plans for the Amazon River's Edge exhibit.
Features of Amazon River’s Edge

  • Jaguar, third largest feline on the planet
  • A flowing river water feature with giant river otters
  • Quiet arboreal habitat for the sloth
  • Walk-through aviary featuring a dazzling array of birds
  • Giant anteater
  • Capybara
  • New event space and meeting areas
BKP Architects plans for the Amazon River's Edge exhibit.
Hayes Caldwell, President and CEO of the Caldwell Foundation said, “This has been in planning for years. We wanted to make sure we deliver the very best for our animals, staff, and guests. When Amazon River’s Edge opens, we’ll be able to share some of the wonders of South American wildlife in a spectacular manner.”

