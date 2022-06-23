Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Rural Water System

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Rural Water System has issued a boil water notice for its customers Thursday.

All customers are to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact San Augustine Rural Water System at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, 75972, or call 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

