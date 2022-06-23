East Texas animal rescues feeling effects of rising cost of pet food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texas animal rescues are feeling the effects of the rising prices of pet food.

This is causing some pet owners to surrender their animals to their local rescues.

“This has been one of the worst years we’ve had yet for people surrendering their dogs,” Kat Cortelyou, director of operations for SPCA of East Texas said.

SPCA of East Texas has seen an increase of surrenders to their rescue and they say inflation of pet food could be to blame. They are currently over capacity at their rescue in Tyler and are having to turn away animals because of the lack of space.

“The little bit of kennel space that we do have has come and gone. We have animals stuck in pretty much every nook and cranny we can have. I have one in my office, as does everyone else in our organization. I know that the other rescues in town are in the exact same position were in. It’s just horrible this year,” Cortelyou said.

The lack of space is not only felt within the local rescues, but it can also be seen in animal controls as well.

“We’re running into issues in Smith County where they won’t go and pick up the animals. They say they don’t have the room; they don’t have the money, they don’t have the funding and they don’t have the space. And so, they are turning away people,” Cortelyou said.

SPCA of East Texas is getting at least 20 calls a day from people wanting to surrender their animals.

“We just can’t help everybody and as much as we try, we try to give them some different outlets and some different ideas. We try and get them food from our community food pantry and vetting from our Snippet Clinic, but we still are having to say we just don’t have the room right now for those animals. And it’s heartbreaking,” Cortelyou said.

SPCA of East Texas says there are some resources you can reach out to help fund your pets’ needs.

Meals on Wheels has pet food as well as the food pantry

The City of Tyler has a pet food bank at their shelter on Chandler Highway.

You can also reach out to SPCA themselves for help.

