Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

East Texas economist breaks down gas tax holiday proposal

“Any short-term gain is going to haunt us as long-term pain.”
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal tax on gas and diesel for three months in an effort to curb high gas prices.

The gas tax holiday would mean that for 90 days, drivers would not pay the 18.4 cents a gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents a gallon tax on diesel.

“All this is going to do is kick the can down a little bit and not very far,” UT Tyler professor of management Dr. Harold Doty said. “Any short-term gain is going to haunt us as long-term pain.”

“It could end up being more harm than good because right now we’re just beginning to see some positive effects from demand destruction,” Doty said.

According to the Associated Press, if the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would roughly save 3.6% at the pump.

“It’s going to shift demand back up a little bit which will just cause more price pressure, and when they take the brakes off, we’ll be right back where we started from, at best,” Doty said.

Biden is also calling on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

“The Biden administration is trying to do something, and I’m glad they’re trying to do something, but I think there are other activities they should be looking at that might address the fundamental problems,” Doty said.

“What we really have is a problem with our refining capacity and during the pandemic that was reduced in the United States. You cannot replace that capacity in 90 days, period.”

Congress would need to approved the federal tax break to see this enacted.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett
Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice

Latest News

From Left to Right: Logan Houl, Collin Ross, Hunter Houl
Trio of Angelina County golfers set to play in Texas Mexico Cup
B 29 Feature Plane
Iconic WWII aircraft coming to Tyler for Rose City Air Fest, Thunder Over Cedar Creek
Influx At Shelters
Shelter intakes increase as the temperatures get hotter
School Safety
Region 7 specialists offer mental health, school safety sessions for East Texas educators
Senate Committee
Senate Committee Hearing Day 2