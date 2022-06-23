First Alert Weather Days continue through this weekend as the heat remains relentless in east Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE ) - Today is the first of four straight First Alert Weather Days to account for the unrelenting heat, that unfortunately, will only get worse before it gets better.

The infamous heat dome will dominate our weather landscape as we progress through the weekend, allowing for skies to be mostly clear at night and mostly sunny during the day. We will bake under the hot, June sunshine with very few clouds out there to offer any type of relief. Worse yet, the odds for any type of cooling showers and thunderstorms after Friday is close to zero as the sinking air aloft will prevent those cumulus clouds from building into afternoon showers.

We will have overnight lows in the upper 70′s and daytime highs topping out around the century mark each day this week. Many areas will likely be looking at highs reaching the lower 100′s, making this our hottest stretch of weather in several years.

Furthermore, the heat index values will be topping out around between 105-108 each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. I

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down just a bit by early next week, which will open up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas from late Sunday through early next week. That frontal passage would bring us a slight chance of rain on Monday while also taking an edge off the heat. Instead of highs in triple digit territory, we will bump them down into the middle 90′s next week, which is still hot, but not nearly as oppressive as the heat we are currently facing and will face this weekend.

We are also hoping that this pattern shift may bring us a few opportunities to get wet, which I’m sure your lawns and gardens would appreciate, too.

