Former NFL pro Jermichael Finley bringing free football camp to hometown of Diboll

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Former NFL tight end Jermichael Finley is bringing a free football camp to his hometown of Diboll on June 29.

Finley, a former player with the Green Bay Packers, will have two sessions at his camp. The first session is for kids age 6-10. The second session is for kids age 11-18.

The first session will start at 8 a.m. with registration. Camp will start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 11 a.m. The second session will start with registration at 11:45 a.m. and camp will start at 12:45 p.m.

The camp will take place at Diboll High School.

