Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Lufkin to hold opening day party for Jones Park swimming pool

Jones Park Pool in Lufkin
Jones Park Pool in Lufkin(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin announced that the Jones Park swimming pool will open on Monday.

An opening-day ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the public is invited to attend. A free hotdog lunch will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas.

“Though we previously experienced setbacks due to a lifeguard shortage, we now have the staff to provide safe, family fun through back-to-school,” City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the Boys & Girls Club for getting our lifeguards certified and our media partners and the public for helping get the word out about our staffing challenges. Without their assistance, opening the pool would not have been possible.”

Jones Park pool will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pool rules are posted and must be observed.

Jones Park Pool rules
Jones Park Pool rules(City of Lufkin)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Video shows Sabine County family injured in lightning strike

Latest News

Rep. Louie Gohmert appears in video at January 6 Committee
Rep. Louie Gohmert appears in video at January 6 Committee
Rep. Louie Gohmert appears in video at January 6 Committee
Rep. Louie Gohmert appears in video at January 6 Committee
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info