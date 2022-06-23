Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Nacogdoches’ Will Furniss picks up All-American honor

Will Furniss
Will Furniss(Nacogdoches ISD Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recent Nacogdoches graduate Will Furniss picked up First Team-All American honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.

The Ole Miss bound first baseman also received a Rawlings Gold Glove award.

Furniss had a .535 batting average going 46 for 86 at the plate. He hit four home runs and had 29 RBIs for a slugging percentage of .872. Furniss was patient at the plate, striking out just four times all season. He was walked 35 times with 21 being intentional.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
First Alert Traffic
TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett
Lufkin water supply company issues conservation notice

Latest News

Five East Texas squads head to Brazos Valley for 7on7 state championships
Hunter Ditsworth signs to play baseball for Angelina College.
Angelina College picks up local ace Hunter Ditsworth
Hunter Ditsworth signs to play baseball for Angelina College.
WebXtra: Lufkin’s Hunter Ditsworth signs to play baseball for Angelina College
Alto ISD athletics
Alto expanding girls athletics for new school year