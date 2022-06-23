Nacogdoches’ Will Furniss picks up All-American honor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recent Nacogdoches graduate Will Furniss picked up First Team-All American honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.

The Ole Miss bound first baseman also received a Rawlings Gold Glove award.

Furniss had a .535 batting average going 46 for 86 at the plate. He hit four home runs and had 29 RBIs for a slugging percentage of .872. Furniss was patient at the plate, striking out just four times all season. He was walked 35 times with 21 being intentional.

