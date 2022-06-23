New Arp girls basketball coach bringing passion, energy to team

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arp’s new girls basketball coach Joel Avance hopes to implement a style that will be a good fit for his team. He’ll be a busy coach as he also is the head coach in cross country.

In all, three new head coaches were hired at Arp. Technically it was four if you count head football coach Wes Schminkey. He’s been on board since the retirement of Hale Irwin.

Avance takes over a program that lost former head coach David Aguilar, who left to coach the girls team in Garrison. Avance is already making a great impression with two players from his team.

“He’s very energetic,” said Lady Tigers basketball player Abigail Nichols. “He keeps practice fun, and it’s a lot more upbeat. There’s more energy, and it’s a lot more fun this year”

“I was hoping he’d bring a lot more energy to like our program, cause we’ve been needing new energy lately,” said Lady Tigers basketball player Kyleigh Pawlik.

“Energy - that’s what they’ve noticed right off the bat,” Avance said. “I’m trying to come in here and speed the game up. I want them not only to be fast, but I want them to love it. I try to come to the gym every day with a lot of passion and energy like they’re talking about because I don’t want this game to get stale. and no matter who’s on the schedule, confidence will be key.”

Avance said it doesn’t matter who the Lady Tigers play. He added that’s why they have been going up against 4 and 5A schools in summer league play.

“We want them to get used to playing high-caliber teams because our conference isn’t easy,” Avance said. “I want them to come into that game thinking it’s just another team. It’s just some somebody else we just have to meet that we have to conquer.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.