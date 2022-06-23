Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rep. Louie Gohmert appears in video at January 6 Committee

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - East Texas U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert appeared in a video shown at Thursday’s public hearing of the January 6 Committee.

In the hearing, a video was played of what Rep. Adam Kinzinger said was Republican congressmen echoing President Donald Trump’s words on election fraud.

“They wrote a letter to Attorney General Barr laying into the Justice Department for a ‘shocking lack of action’ in investigating the claims of election fraud. That same day, Attorney General Barr stated publicly that President Trump’s claims had no merit. Ignoring the top law enforcement officer in the country, Republican congressmen amplified the stolen election message to the American public,” Kinzinger said.

Gohmert is the first person seen in the video.

“And so there’s widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs. Durham and Barr will deserve a big notation in history when its written of the rise and fall of the United States if they don’t clean up this mess, clean up the fraud, do your jobs and save this little experiment in self-government,” Gohmert is heard saying in the video.

