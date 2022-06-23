Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Texas House Democrats requesting special session on gun reforms

By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House Democrats are calling for a special session on gun reforms.

Texas House Democrats held a press conference on Thursday on gun violence and school safety when the announcement was made.

Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) said over the past several weeks in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Democratic representatives have held town halls in the state to hear what their constituents are thinking.

Turner said Thursday morning, 58 members of the caucus sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott asking for the legislature to be called back for a special session to pass several gun reforms.

“At a minimum several common-sense reforms that enjoy bipartisan support, including raising the age to purchase an assault weapon, enacting extreme risk protective orders, closing background check loopholes, and requiring a stolen gun to be reported to law enforcement,” Turner said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
Video shows Sabine County family injured in lightning strike
TxDOT says new overpass nearly complete in Zavalla

Latest News

East Texas animal rescues are feeling the effects of the inflation of pet food.
East Texas animal rescues feeling effects of rising cost of pet food
From Left to Right: Logan Houl, Collin Ross, Hunter Houl
Trio of Angelina County golfers set to play in Texas Mexico Cup
B 29 Feature Plane
Iconic WWII aircraft coming to Tyler for Rose City Air Fest, Thunder Over Cedar Creek
Gas Tax Holiday
East Texas economist breaks down gas tax holiday proposal