Brackets set for DII, DIII teams at state 7on7 Tournament

The brackets are set for DII and DIII teams at the state 7on7 Championships at Veterans Park in College Station.

Lindale will open up Division II bracket play against Lorena at 8:45 a.m. on field 10A. If they win they will play the winner of Silsbee vs Sunnyvale at 9:30 a.m. In Pool play Lindale went 2-1: Lindale 26, Sealy 20 China Spring 18, Lindale 13 Lindale 19, Hereford 13.

In Division III bracket play, Daingerfield, Harmony and Garrison will all be in action. Daingerfield opens against Crane at 8 a.m. on Field 10A. The Tigers went 2-1 in pool play: Daingerfield 0, East Bernard 26 Daingerfield 26, Tolar 6 Wink 14, Daingerfield 26.

Harmony will take on Henrietta on field 7A at 8 a.m. The Eagles went 2-1 in pool play: Brady 14, Harmony 20 Harmony 33, Poth 6 Marlin 27, Harmony 12.

Garrison will play Gunter at 8 a.m. on field 3B at 8 a.m. The Bulldogs went 1-2 in pool play: Garrison 20, Lexington 14 Garrison 18, Miles 35 Stratford 19, Garrison 7.

After the DII and DIII champions are crowned, pool play will start for Division I. Longview will compete in the Division I bracket. The Lobos will be in Pool A with Cy Falls, FW Brewer and Lubbock Coronado. The Lobos will play Coronado at 1 p.m. Friday then Cy Falls at 2:30 p.m. and Brewer at 4 p.m. Longview must finish top 2 in their pool to advance to the Saturday bracket.

