Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Brackets set for DII, DIII teams at state 7on7 Tournament

Garrison Bulldogs
Garrison Bulldogs(KBTX)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The brackets are set for DII and DIII teams at the state 7on7 Championships at Veterans Park in College Station.

Lindale will open up Division II bracket play against Lorena at 8:45 a.m. on field 10A. If they win they will play the winner of Silsbee vs Sunnyvale at 9:30 a.m. In Pool play Lindale went 2-1: Lindale 26, Sealy 20 China Spring 18, Lindale 13 Lindale 19, Hereford 13.

In Division III bracket play, Daingerfield, Harmony and Garrison will all be in action. Daingerfield opens against Crane at 8 a.m. on Field 10A. The Tigers went 2-1 in pool play: Daingerfield 0, East Bernard 26 Daingerfield 26, Tolar 6 Wink 14, Daingerfield 26.

Harmony will take on Henrietta on field 7A at 8 a.m. The Eagles went 2-1 in pool play: Brady 14, Harmony 20 Harmony 33, Poth 6 Marlin 27, Harmony 12.

Garrison will play Gunter at 8 a.m. on field 3B at 8 a.m. The Bulldogs went 1-2 in pool play: Garrison 20, Lexington 14 Garrison 18, Miles 35 Stratford 19, Garrison 7.

After the DII and DIII champions are crowned, pool play will start for Division I. Longview will compete in the Division I bracket. The Lobos will be in Pool A with Cy Falls, FW Brewer and Lubbock Coronado. The Lobos will play Coronado at 1 p.m. Friday then Cy Falls at 2:30 p.m. and Brewer at 4 p.m. Longview must finish top 2 in their pool to advance to the Saturday bracket.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Video shows Sabine County family injured in lightning strike

Latest News

SFA volleyball
Title IX turns 50
Kyle Keller Camp
SFA players give back by coaching at Kyle Keller basketball camp
Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
Joel Avance has taken over as the new girls Basketball coach for Arp.
New Arp girls basketball coach bringing passion, energy to team