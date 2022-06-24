Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Deep fried eggplant by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

Deep fried eggplant by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion
Deep fried eggplant by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion(Sabor a Pasion/Simon Webster)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster joins us today to share a simple deep fried eggplant with a delicious sauce.

Deep fried eggplant by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon sweet chill sauce

1/2 lemon juice

Mix all ingredients together to a soft creamy sauce.

Egg plant filling

8 oz shrimp

8 oz cod fillet

1/2 lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste.

1 egg white

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Chop shrimp and cod together in food processor for 1 minute.

add lemon juice, salt and pepper mix 30 seconds then add cream and egg white.

Egg plants

Two egg plants

Slice a round of egg plant about 3/4 of an inch thick.

Cut a pocket 3/4 of the way through the center to create a pocket, fill with 1 tablespoon of the shrimp and cod mixture dredge in flour and then into the beer batter. Deep fry till crispy brown.

Service with dipping sauce

BEER BATTER

4 oz flour

1/2 teaspoonful of baking powder

I can of beer IPA.

Mix till smooth batter.

Click here to visit Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
Video shows Sabine County family injured in lightning strike
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video

Latest News

They're light and delicious, and extremely easy to make.
Bite-sized cheddar biscuits by Mama Steph
NEW BEVERAGE BENEFITS NONPROFIT KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-17-22
East Texas Brewing Company serving new drink to benefit local nonprofit
Food Styling by Catrine Kelty
Mini pizzas by East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Thompson
Mini pizzas by East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Thompson