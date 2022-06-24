Deep fried eggplant by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster joins us today to share a simple deep fried eggplant with a delicious sauce.
Deep fried eggplant by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon sweet chill sauce
1/2 lemon juice
Mix all ingredients together to a soft creamy sauce.
Egg plant filling
8 oz shrimp
8 oz cod fillet
1/2 lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste.
1 egg white
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Chop shrimp and cod together in food processor for 1 minute.
add lemon juice, salt and pepper mix 30 seconds then add cream and egg white.
Egg plants
Two egg plants
Slice a round of egg plant about 3/4 of an inch thick.
Cut a pocket 3/4 of the way through the center to create a pocket, fill with 1 tablespoon of the shrimp and cod mixture dredge in flour and then into the beer batter. Deep fry till crispy brown.
Service with dipping sauce
BEER BATTER
4 oz flour
1/2 teaspoonful of baking powder
I can of beer IPA.
Mix till smooth batter.
Click here to visit Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard on Facebook.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.