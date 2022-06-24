Incarnate word backs out on WAC move, staying with Southland Confernce

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Incarnate word surprised the college athletics world on Friday morning announcing they would be staying in the Southland Conference.

UIW was set to join the Western Athletic Conference on July 1.

“In the ever-changing landscape of Division I athletics, change can happen fast, but it has always been our goal to find stability, the best fit and the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” says UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans in a press release. “Today’s announcement is just another example of putting those interests first. Our decision to remain in the Southland Conference will optimize class time with competition time and time in our community and allow our students to once again excel in all those areas.”

When it comes to the upcoming football season the move will not hurt any post season eligibility for the WAC because of the alliance the league formed with the A-Sun. SFA is set to host UIW at Homer Bryce Stadium on October 8. It is unclear what will happen but seems unlikely that the game will take place with UIW needing to pick up a Southland conference schedule.

