Longview advances from pool play to Championship bracket at 7on7 Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - Longview went a perfect 3-0 in pool play at the 7on7 State Championship to advance to the Championship bracket on Saturday.

Scores:

Longview 31, Coronado 19

Cypress Falls 13, Longview 33

Longview 33, FW Brewer 21

The Lobos will open up Bracket play against Klein Cain at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

The brackets are set for the Division 1 Championships and consolation. #tx7on7 pic.twitter.com/GonSfULP1d — Texas 7on7 Organization (@Texas7on7) June 24, 2022

It was a rough day in the DII and DIII bracket for East Texas teams. Lindale’s day ended in the first round of the DII bracket with a 34-19 loss to Lorena. Daingerfield lost 14-7 to Crane and Garrison lost 25-13 to Gunter in the DIII bracket in first round action.

Harmony made a decent run in the DIII bracket, making it to the semifinals before losing to Brady.

