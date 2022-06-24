Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Longview, Carthage squads lead way in preseason football polls

Longview Lobos
Longview Lobos(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview and Carthage both will start the year as No. 1 ranked teams in their respective divisions.

The official state-wide polls are being revealed over the next few days by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and are in the annual summer magazines that subscribers are starting to get in the mail.

The Lobos will start the year as the top team in 5A DI followed by Denton Ryan and Aledo.

Carthage edged out Gilmer in the 4A DII rankings for the top two spots.

Carthage Bulldogs
Carthage Bulldogs(KTRE Sports)

Other highlights include the District of Doom having three ranked teams including Chapel Hill at No. 3 and Timpson starting the year No. 2 in 2ADI behind state champion Shiner.

Complete list of ranked East Texas Teams

5A DI Longview #1

5A DI Tyler #24

5A DII Marshall #23

4A DI Chapel Hill #3

4A DI Kilgore # 8

4A DI Lindale #13

4A DII Carthage #1

4A DII Gilmer #2

4A DII Van #14

4A DII Jasper #17

3A DI Mt. Vernon #4

3A DI Malakoff # 7

3A DI Diboll #12

3A DI Gladewater #14

3A DI Tatum #16

3A DI Mineola #23

3A DII Newton #3

3A DII Daingerfield #4

3A DII West Rusk #5

3A DII Waskom #11

3A DII Elysian Fields #24

2A DI Timpson #2

2A DI Beckville #8

2A DI Corrigan #18

2A DI Joaquin #20

2A DII Tenaha #10

2A DII Carlisle #11

2A DII Lovelady #14

1A DI Union Hill #20

Private 6-man Longview Christian Heritage #17

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
Video shows Sabine County family injured in lightning strike
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Garrison Bulldogs
Brackets set for DII, DIII teams at state 7on7 Tournament
Kyle Keller Camp
SFA players give back by coaching at Kyle Keller basketball camp
SFA volleyball
Title IX turns 50
Brackets set for DII, DIII teams at state 7on7 Tournament
Brackets set for DII, DIII teams at state 7on7 Tournament