Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Person barricaded in vehicle prompting roadblocks in Lufkin

An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police are at a scene where a subject is barricaded in a vehicle on College Drive.

According to Lufkin police, the road is currently blocked on College Drive from Sandyland Road to near Angelina College baseball field, as well as the Whitehouse extension, beginning just past Walmart.

Police say drivers should avoid the area and expect delays, as law enforcement is rerouting traffic from the area.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
Video shows Sabine County family injured in lightning strike
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video

Latest News

Boot Sculpture
Sculpture made of canned goods brings awareness to East Texas Food Bank’s resources
Wellness Center On Roe V Wade
Wellness Center On Roe V Wade
Roe V Wade Overturned
Roe V Wade Overturned
'The right thing': Smith County Judge and U.S. Rep. candidate Nathaniel Moran lauds SCOTUS...
'The right thing': Smith County Judge and U.S. Rep. candidate Nathaniel Moran lauds SCOTUS decision