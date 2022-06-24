Person barricaded in vehicle prompting roadblocks in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police are at a scene where a subject is barricaded in a vehicle on College Drive.

According to Lufkin police, the road is currently blocked on College Drive from Sandyland Road to near Angelina College baseball field, as well as the Whitehouse extension, beginning just past Walmart.

Police say drivers should avoid the area and expect delays, as law enforcement is rerouting traffic from the area.

