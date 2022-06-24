Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

SFA players give back by coaching at Kyle Keller basketball camp

Kyle Keller Camp
Kyle Keller Camp(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Another Kyle Keller basketball camp wrapped up on Thursday with smiling faces from the campers and coaches.

The coaches for the camp where the SFA basketball players, giving up the floor for some of their young fans.

“I went to the SFA camps,” Nana Antwi-boasiako said. ““I feel like it was yesterday I was 9 years-old picking up a basketball and coming to camp. Now I am a player. Times have changed.”

The camp closed with the students getting to take the court against the ‘Jacks. The teachers for the week did not disappoint pulling off half court shots and ally-oops, leaving the kids cheering for more.

“I love the camps,” Keller said. They are always fun. The last day is always my favorite part. It allows me to gage what kind of young men we have by how much they get after it and give of themselves back to the youngsters in East Texas.”

Keller will be offering one more camp in August. Click here for info.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Bradfield said once he was able to pull the driver out, he saw cuts all over the drivers arm....
Eagle Scout saves driver after 18-wheeler turns over in Diboll
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Video shows Sabine County family injured in lightning strike

Latest News

SFA volleyball
Title IX turns 50
Garrison Bulldogs
Brackets set for DII, DIII teams at state 7on7 Tournament
Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
Joel Avance has taken over as the new girls Basketball coach for Arp.
New Arp girls basketball coach bringing passion, energy to team