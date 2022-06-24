Tyler County deputies arrest man accused of punching wife, holding gun to her head

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man earlier this month in connection with allegations that he punched his wife in the head and face multiple times and then placed a loaded gun to her head.

Steve Jordan, 32, of Village Mills, was booked into the Tyler County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of abandoning or endangering.

According to a press release that was released Friday, TCSO deputies were dispatched to the Tyler County Hospital on June 17 in reference to a woman who had been assaulted by her husband. When the deputies spoke to the woman, they noticed swelling, bruising, and dried blood on or near her left eye.

The victim told the deputies that Jordan, her husband, had punched her in the face and head multiple times.

“The victim also told deputies that Jordan had placed a loaded gun to her head and cocked it, threatening to kill her,” the press release stated.

The press release stated that the victim, Jordan, and their family had been camping at the Magnolia Ridge campsite. The woman was able to get away with the young children, and a friend drove them to the hospital.

Later, TCSO deputies learned that Jordan had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Collin County. Deputies found Jordan and were able to arrest him, the press release stated. He was allegedly “highly intoxicated and confrontational” at the time.

Justice of the Peace Jim Moore set his total bond amounts at $70,000.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.