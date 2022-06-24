Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas on Friday, June 24, arrested Waco attorney Adam Hoffman on a warrant charging continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a warrant obtained by KWTX states.

A separate arrest affidavit claims Hoffman committed “two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child” in between April 20, 2019 and May 1, 2022.

The victim is a ten-year-old boy, the court document states, and the alleged sexual abuse was reported to authorities on May 11, 2022 when the victim told police Hoffman had been “performing sexual acts on him since he was about seven years old.”

The victim’s mother told police the victim would spend time at Hoffman’s residence in the 10400 block of T. Bury Lane in Waco.

The victim, according to the affidavit, told investigators Hoffman touched his genitals, exposed himself, and forced the victim to touch Hoffman’s genitals. Hoffman, the affidavit further claims, forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

Online jail records show Hoffman was arrested on June 24. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to the State Bar of Texas, Hoffman’s principal practice location is at 425 Austin Avenue Suite 104 in Waco. That same address is listed in online records for Adam Dean Hoffman that also include the residential address in the 10400 block of T Bury.

