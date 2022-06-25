Herps Reptile Show in Longview features snakes, lizards, turtles, spiders

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The Herps Reptile Show is going on this weekend in Longview. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Things that crawl, things that creep, and things that slither, are all on display at a popular East Texas reptile show.

The twice-a-year Herps Reptile Show is going on this weekend at the exhibit hall at the Longview Fairgrounds.

Boas, pythons, chameleons, turtles, and even scorpions and tarantulas are for sale to would-be alternative pet owners.

Breeders are on hand to educate the public on how the different species are cared for as pets.

Event organizer Shawn Gray talks about how reptiles make good pets, particularly for those who have never had a pet because of allergies to fur.

