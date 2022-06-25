Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Majors take Little League District 10 Championship

Lufkin All-Stars 2022
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Following three strikeouts from Isaac Sapp to start the game, the Lufkin Majors All-Stars made sure to get the bats going early against Rose Capital East in the Little League District 10 Championship game Friday night at Morris Frank Park.

Lufkin scored five runs in the first two innings and cruised from there to win 9-1. Nine players combined for 12 hits. This was the third straight 12 year-old All Star team from Lufkin to win the district 10 title.

“These guys worked hard in the heat and we are ready to go to sectionals,” head coach Bud Maddux said. “We are coming back Sunday afternoon to get a thing or two we noticed that we can work on. They will get after it. they are hard workers.”

Lufkin will move on to the Texas East Section I tournament to play the winner of District 3 on July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

“It is going to be tough,” Maddux said. “We just have to go out there and play and win the first one.”

