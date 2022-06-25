Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook, Illinois on Saturday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
An investigation is underway.
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in vehicle in Lufkin
Steven Jordan (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest man accused of punching wife, holding gun to her head
Supreme Court
Texas government officials react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler

Latest News

Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection