Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for fraud in cashback scheme at Kroger grocery stores

Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at...
Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at self-checkout kiosks.(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police are investigating a man who allegedly was using a cashback scheme at multiple grocery stores.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 24-year-old Austin Chase Hooper was arrested for committing fraud at self-checkout kiosks at Kroger supermarkets.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hooper would purchase a small item using the cashback option with a card at self-checkouts at Kroger stores, as reported by WSMV.

Before the money could dispense, Hooper allegedly placed a bag over the cash dispenser and concealed the funds the kiosk provided.

Authorities said he would quickly pocket the cash, call a Kroger attendant, and tell the worker that the machine did not dispense any money.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Steve Woodwall with Kroger Loss Prevention reportedly spotted Hooper’s connection with these incidents and banned him from all Kroger locations.

The 24-year-old was later indicted for theft and burglary, according to authorities.

The affidavit stated that 21 incidents involved Hooper attempting his cashback scheme at Kroger stores in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
An investigation is underway.
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in vehicle in Lufkin
Steven Jordan (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest man accused of punching wife, holding gun to her head
Supreme Court
Texas government officials react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler

Latest News

Police report the Vermont Statehouse was vandalized early Saturday morning with broken windows...
Vandals hit Vermont Statehouse: ‘If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either’
The Herps Reptile Show is going on this weekend in Longview. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Herps Reptile Show in Longview features snakes, lizards, turtles, spiders
The Herps Reptile Show is going on this weekend in Longview. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Herps Reptile Show in Longview features snakes, lizards, turtles, spiders
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east