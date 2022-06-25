Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Highs in the low 100s today, a Heat Advisory is in effect.
We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the...
We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the likelihood of triple digit temperatures area wide, leading to dangerous heat conditions across all of east Texas during this four day period.(KLTV/KTRE)
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies today with highs yet again in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly the entire area, with only a handful of Deep East Texas counties not included. Due to this heat, we also have First Alert Weather Days in effect for today and tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will again be in the 100s with mostly sunny skies, but also a low chance for rain.

A highly anticipated cold front will move into the area as we are closing out this week and starting the next. This front will bring the best rain chances we’ve seen in some time, and also drop highs down into the low and mid 90s! Oh what a relief that will be - but I can’t help but chuckle when we’re talking about cold fronts and it still being in the 90s. Low chances for rain will stick around for Tuesday through Friday, with highs generally in the mid 90s for the second half of next week.

Overall, once we get through the weekend, the forecast will be a bit more tolerable as temperatures cool down, along with the needed chances for rain. For now, remember to stay safe in the heat, relief is coming soon! Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
An investigation is underway.
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in vehicle in Lufkin
Steven Jordan (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest man accused of punching wife, holding gun to her head
Supreme Court
Texas government officials react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Fire marshal explains restrictions as 13 East Texas counties issue burn bans
Fire marshal explains restrictions as 13 East Texas counties issue burn bans

Latest News

First Alert Weekend Outlook
The unrelenting and dangerous heat keeps our First Alert Weather Days intact through this weekend
First Alert Weekend Outlook
First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Evening Weather at Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather at Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips