Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person has died after an alligator attack in South Carolina on Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

Upon arrival, units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator was removed.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The HCPD death investigation is underway.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Source: Trinity City Manager Steven Jones
Fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire at Glendale Hunting Club in Trinity County
An investigation is underway.
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in vehicle in Lufkin
Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler

Latest News

Several explosions rocked the west of Kyiv, with at least two residential buildings struck. The...
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page
Sheriff: Trinity County wildfire ‘100% contained;’ SH 94 open again
Source: KLTV Staff
Protesters gather on Tyler square after Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade
Source: Gray News Media
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert