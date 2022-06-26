Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert

Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center received a call related to multiple gunshot victims in the 18000 block of FM 2767 in eastern Smith County. Upon further investigation, it was determined this was at the location of an event organized by Unified Elite Riderz from Marshall, Texas. The event was described as being a trail ride, ATV ride, and horse show.

A determination was made that five gunshot victims were taken to separate hospitals in Longview, Kilgore, and Tyler with one airlifted to a Tyler hospital in critical condition as a result of being shot in the face. Multiple Smith County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded, as well as a unit from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Constable Precinct 4 Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Upon arrival, the location was determined to be a large pasture with numerous individuals remaining at the scene. Smith County Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene. Investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene and have identified several persons of interest they wish to interview. According to witnesses at the scene, an altercation took place near the concert stage which resulted in one or more trail ride groups shooting into the crowd. Witnesses also advised that private security was onsite and was collecting firearms from attendees prior to their entry into the concert. Witnesses related that after the initial shooting that some of the groups ran to security and took their firearms back. Subsequently, a second shooting took place in that area.

After the arrival of law enforcement, a third shooting occurred at the rear of the property. At this time it is believed that all injuries took place during the original shooting incident as no new victims were located at the scene by law enforcement subsequent to the third shooting. Only one victim remained in the hospital early this morning and is listed in critical but stable condition.

A search warrant was obtained for the property for the purpose of processing the crime scene and collecting evidence. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and are seeking the assistance of the media in getting that information out to the public. If you witnessed any one of the shootings or have information pertinent to this investigation, please call our Emergency Operations Center at 903-566-6600. Investigators are also interested in talking to the promoter of the event, Unified Elite Riderz, as well as the personnel and owner of Diamond Elite Security out of Louisiana. The poster pictured below is part of the advertisement for the event.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

